‘Why Nigerian students should write 2020 WASSCE’

There will be grave consequences if Nigerian students failed to participate in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Vice-Chancellor, Trinity University, has said.

Prof. Charles Ayo, also a former Vice-Chancellor of Covenant University, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Ota, Ogun.

NAN reports that Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu, had on July 7, said that Nigerian students would not be participating in the 2020 WASSCE.

Ayo said that the non-participation of students in the 2020 WASSCE would affect the admission of students into tertiary institutions.

“However, there is wisdom on the part of the government. The outbreak of COVID-19 during the period is better imagined than experienced.

“And since the entire country is involved, it is obvious that there be a delay in having the examination and not outright cancellation.

“Therefore, it is better for the Federal Government to thread on the part of caution than to allow our students to fall, victims of the disease,” he said.

Ayo advised the Federal Government to intensify efforts in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic so that students could go back to school.

The vice-chancellor stressed the need for the Federal Government to ensure compliance with all the WHO precautionary measures to further curb the spread of COVID-19.

Ayo said that delay in taking the 2020 WASSCE examinations would lead to prolonged 2020/2021 admission exercise.