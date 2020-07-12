Adamawa NUJ: Marwa congratulates Thisday reporter, others as new EXCOS of correspondents chapel

The Nigerian former Ambassador to South Africa, Gen Buba Marwa has sent a message and congratulated Adamawa State correspondents chapel for constituting new executives.

This follows after a congress of the chapel where they have endorsed, Comrade Daji Sani, correspondent of Thisday Newspaper in Adamawa state as the chapel’s chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state.

The Former Military Administrator of Lagos State through a press release signed issued on Sunday said Mr Daji Sani has merited the election by earning the trust and confidence of his colleagues.

While congratulating Comrade Sani, other officials, Marwa advised that: “through consensus by your colleagues you emerged as chairman of the correspondents’ chapel of the NUJ Adamawa state chapter, so you can’t afford to betray the trust bestows on you.”

“I also wish to congratulate your other elected members of the executives”

“The election by consensus shows respect by your colleagues for your individual merits and is a clear testimony of confidence in your good selves.

“We had a vibrant correspondent’s chapel of over 100 journalists in Alausa in those days. They were very committed and always on the ball.

“I urge your new executive under the leadership of Mr Daji Sani to be upright and deliver the goods meritoriously and with purpose.”

“I wish you all a successful tenure”.” Marwa state” He said