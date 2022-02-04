Why my memoirs are being transformed into a television series —Onyeka Onwenu

Onyeka Onwenu is a legend who has remained a reference point in many spheres of influence in society. The ‘elegant stallion’ has over the years re-invented herself as a musician, actor, social activist, journalist, politician among others. She recently added another feather to a cap by unveiling her book to celebrate her 70th birthday. In a recent interview with journalists, she spoke about her life and memories. Entertainment Editor, ROTIMI IGE brings excerpts.

Based on your experience, what are some things you have learned about writing memoirs?

I promised God that as I wrote this book, not one word would be a lie. In writing a memoir, you have to be truthful, honest. I don’t write to malign or punish, it goes against my Christian ethos. I had to look inside myself and look for what would edify, educate and entertain, and then have fun writing it. It’s not an easy thing. I write in love.

At what point did you decide to turn the memoirs into a televised series, and who are those that would be starring in it?

We have a timeline for the project with partners in the US who are ready to go. Very soon, we will be releasing all those details. We are in the process of putting it together. There are those who are already on board. I can tell you that RMD is on board, and I am trying to convince the wonderful Nse Ikpe Etim to be part of it. You just have to be patient with me for all the other details.

Based on the title of your book, there seems to be a lot you have to say about your father.

My father was the one who led me to God. He loved me; I don’t think anyone can love me more than he loved me, and he passed away before I was five years old. That love has stuck with me and seen me through very difficult times. That love gave me a sense of self that someone could love me like that. When he passed away, I had to figure out what to do, and God began to reveal Himself, quite early, that He is taking over not just as my heavenly father, but my earthly father. So we got down to the level of everyday chitchat. God and I know how we talk, we know how we roll. It is like rolling with a father that loves you and spoils you.

My earthly father was the most generous man you would ever meet. He could literally take his shirt off and give you. I remember back then that if he wants to buy groundnuts, he buys for the whole street. For me, I used to get a shilling as spending money. This was in 1956, and a shilling was a fortune that I got every single day.

My father would make that provision for me. These details are all in the book. Initially, I had to choose from him which coin to take, and I always went for the penny because it was the biggest in size. But he allowed me to make the mistake over and over again; that was his style of teaching. Until one day I decided to pick the shilling and that changed everything. That was when I understood.

My father was a loving man. At the time he died, he didn’t have much money left because he was busy distributing it to everybody and sending people to school. My mother was his bank, he would borrow and never pay her back. That is a father that you never forget. I still love him but I don’t mourn him anymore, I just thank God for the beautiful memories and you can see them displayed throughout the book.

There is no way the history of the entertainment industry would be written without mentioning you based on your impact and contribution. Can you highlight one of your memorable experiences working in the entertainment industry?

The stories are so many and not all of them are even documented in the book. Being stranded in Zimbabwe comes to mind, sleeping in one room with all the women in the group. We women had it even easy because there were more men in the band. We had gone on a tour and the promoter ran out of money and abandoned us. Steve Gigorimbo.

We were stranded, and when we had finished our personal money, luckily one of Sonny Okosun’s backing vocalists had the wisdom to pack ‘ogbono’ from home before we left. So we went downstairs to Sheraton Hotel and begged them. We used tomato paste for oil, got some fish and a few other ingredients. When it was ready, we put the pot on the floor there because we didn’t even want to take it anywhere, and the way we ate that thing was amazing. We were hungry. Finally, the Nigerian government sent a plane to rescue us; that was during Abacha’s time.

All of these stories will be out in this series. What we haven’t decided is whether it might be in six parts or eight parts, but I can tell you that it won’t be just one series. Hopefully, what we are going to do is to tell the story about Nigeria, tell the story about the film and music industry, tell your stories and my relationship with many people. It is all in the book and many more that have not been mentioned will come out. It is something to be excited about.

How much of this book will be represented in the movies? I ask that because most times when we watch adaptations, many parts of the book are left out.

We are going to make sure that as you found the book interesting, the series is going to turn out to be even more interesting. The picture is in our head, we have a team of writers and you would not believe what we are able to capture.

What is the most important quality the series will have?

This series is ours, it is about Nigeria. There is so much about our country that you are going to learn, that you can share with your children and grandchildren because they don’t teach history anymore, and some of us, as we get older, we are beginning to forget.

When you penned down the first words of this book, what was going through your mind?

When I started writing the book, with my first words I thought, are you crazy? Are you mad? What are you going to write? I didn’t think I had the stories. Please, never underestimate yourself, just start. I didn’t think I had the stories, but when it started flowing, it was interesting. In the middle of editing, we broke down seven times, but we had to go through it so that the stories can come out in a way that people would find something to identify with; be it family dynamics, husband and wife relationships, love…

For example,I fell in love for the first time at the age of 13. It wasn’t love the way we now interpret it, this was pure love. It was spiritual, not physical. And for a 13-year-old to say what I said when I met the love of my life ‘God, I have met the man I am going to marry, and if it is not this man, forget it’, it tells you how my mind had begun to develop at that time. But people are brought into your life for a reason and maybe, for a season.

You will look back into your life and you would discover old loves that you had forgotten about. Hopefully, if they are still around, seek them out and love them all over again. Not necessarily in the physical sphere, but as friends who represent God, because when you love, you represent God. God is love. When we rediscover this connection, it was God revealing himself in another form, first as my father, and then as the love of my life. This is an opportunity for us to acknowledge love, appreciate it and continue to tell the people that we love, cherish and appreciate them. Never be shy about that.

What message do you have for the world at this time?

I want to encourage other people, you all have stories; write them. Tell someone, put it down. Now that the film industry is growing in leaps and bounds, it is our time to tell our stories ourselves, not someone else telling it for us. This is the opportunity. And as people learn from my mistakes in the book and my highlights, I want you to be encouraged that at almost 70, I feel good and I am proud of myself and my age. I am not one of those ladies who will not tell you their age, I’m proud of my age because if you don’t get older you will die young.

