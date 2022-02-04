Being a woman in politics is not an easy experience — Olawore

Ganiat Olawore, a businesswoman and politician of almost two decades is the coordinator of the All progressives Congress (APC) Young Women’s Forum in Oyo State and an advocate of women exploring their leadership potentials. In this interview with YEJIDE GBENGA-OGUNDARE, she speaks about women empowerment, leadership, capacity building for women and women engaging in politics among other issues.

How would you describe yourself?

I am a fun loving person, resourceful, conscientious, principled and persuasive. I am a driven individual who is not afraid to face any challenge, I am passionate about what I do and I know how to get the job done. I would describe myself as an open and honest person who doesn’t believe in misleading others and tries to be fair in everything I do.

Tell us a little about your background?

Well, my background is a very interesting one, I have an educational background in Law and Political Science as well as international studies. However, I started my working life in the banking industry from where I moved to marketing before I started out as an entrepreneur after creating my own business. I also ventured into politics so as not to leave the affairs of my state in the hands of the uninformed. I have always been passionate about the political affairs of my nation.

What led you into bringing women together to form a team under the party?

Well, the search for a focused young woman in politics was initiated by Hon Stella Okoetete, the APC national woman leader who consulted with female leaders in the state to search for a diligent, decent, focused and principled woman to represent the APC young women body in Oyo state and I was found worthy and lucky to be chosen.

What is APC young women’s forum about?

APC young women’s forum was established to bring in a new breed of educated and grassroots oriented young women into politics. The goal is to develop their strength, through capacity building, and advocate for them for easy navigation in politics. The forum will mentor them, inspire them to aspire to positions of leadership and authority and also support those who already have aspirations through proper networking for political advancement. We all know a nation is not to be called a nation without political involvement of women, and a state cannot be called a state without full inclusion of women and for the women to be prepared for these roles, they have to be nurtured, mentored and encouraged.

What is a day in your professional life like?

Just like any other day for any working business woman or man, work, leisure and relax.

What challenges do you encounter as a woman in politics?

Being a woman in politics is not an easy experience. Navigating yourself through the hurdles requires lots of wisdom and politics being a male dominated field is patriarchal in nature just like our society in general. Any step taken as a woman in politics can mar or make you; it determines what and where you end up. The male dominating nature of the system is a major challenge compounded by issue of funding. It is a very expensive vocation smeared by unwarranted insult and it is time demanding. Seriously, it is not an easy field.

Do you think women are exploring their potentials?

As things are, I must tell you, we are exploring our leadership potentials. See the likes of Dr. Nkojo Nwella, Senator Oluremi Tinibu, Hon Stella Okoetete and few other women who have been able to take the mantle of leadership to a notable height, although compared to the 35 per cent affirmative action of Beijing declaration, women participation is still apparently low and all these necessitated the reason to bring together our young women, develop them and equip them with knowledge needed to participate effectively and efficiently in politics

Which aspect of what you do is most enjoyable to you?

Meeting people, networking, being a good point of reference

What are your thoughts on women striving for financial independence?

Financial independence enables a woman to stand on her own without depending on anyone. She will be able to take decisions based on her convictions and principle. Striving for financial independence within the system is tough for women but with persistence and adherence attitude to work as well as having two or more streams of legitimate income generating businesses, with prayer, we would definitely triumph as women.

What is your opinion on the state of abuse especially on children and women in Nigeria?

The level is inconceivable and the fear of our children and women not being secured is what the government has to look into. As a nation we must have a safe environment for our kids, women. In fact, everyone, no one should be subjected to any abuse whatsoever. In a saner clime, there should be serious punishment for whosoever is found guilty of such abuse. You will be surprised at the number of incidences of abuse in our society. It is disheartening to note that this is particularly prevalent among people in authority. I mean those at the helm of affairs in this country. I am a victim of one, likewise my child. And you now begin to wonder who cannot be abused if there are no proper bodies to see to the prosecution of the abusers.

How do you balance all the things without getting overwhelmed?

Being in politics is like being a farmer. As a farmer you cultivate land, prime it for planting, nurture it and harvest and you still do your daily errands; and just like you journalists, you give interview, edit and publish and still go about your daily activities. So there is nothing overwhelming about politics, all fields is about serving people, relating with people and being at peace with everyone. Once you know this, you are good to go.

What inspires you?

Well, what inspires me is within me, I look at where I was coming from to what I have achieved, be it big or small. It requires a lot of my energy, a lot of my hardships, my failures my tears, but at the end I got it and that’s the fulfillment. To see in spite of the harsh circumstances, how far I have come gives me joy. Also being with people who are passionate about what they do makes me feel good, they are role models to me.

What are your guiding principles?

That’s my existence of being, my own truth, to not be afraid to quit things that does not serve my path, to do things I love, for life is too precious to spend it doing anything else, I’m passionate about what gives me fulfillment and happiness, anything short of that, count me out.

What advice do you have for other women with similar vision?

Believe in yourself and your dream, strive to be a good human being, be goal oriented and passionate about human development and growth towards a better society.

If you are not doing this, what will you be doing?

As it is, I’m not only into politics, I have my own business that I do but if I’m not in politics, I would be a lawyer, a criminal and international one at that!

What in your background prepared you for this?

I have always wanted to be the first female president of Nigeria, an ambassador or first female Governor of Oyo state, and each time I say this, I remember my brothers having a different view because of the patriarchal nature of the society. We have been about this from my early childhood and this motivated my studying political science in the university, thinking that’s what I need to get involved in politics but as I grew older, I realised it’s not about the course you studied, anyway it has always been a course I chose from young age and I’m sure I’ll get there God willing. Amen

How long have you been into this?

I have been in politics since 2004/2005, like 16 or 17years or thereabout but I have been active since 2009. That’s like 13years now.

