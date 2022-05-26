Why more Christians should be involved in politics ― Cleric

The Senior Pastor of The Censers Church Inc. Worldwide, Pastor Ugochukwu Anike has called for the involvement of more Christians in the political affairs of the nation as he opines that when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice.

Pastor Anike who is an inspired speaker, author, a dynamic teacher and preacher of the word of God stated this in a sermon where he quoted a bible verse – Proverbs 29: 2 which says, “when the righteous are in authority the people rejoice” and also added that understanding the quoted scripture is to understand that God wants the righteous to be in authority.

According to him, when the righteous are in authority, they will make policies that would bring transformational changes and thereby bring joy to society. “If you remember the case of Mordecai. There was a decree that God’s people be wiped out. Mordecai and the entire Jewish race prayed that God should intervene. But God intervened by sending Esther to the throne.

“As we pray in Church and as Christians, we must also encourage Christians to participate in politics because if we are not involved, we must also not complain about bad leadership. This is because you can only change a system from within the system, not outside the system,” he said.

He went further to say Christians must also not forget that the reason God brought them into great positions was to affect lives positively and not for personal interest and selfishness. “There is so much decay in Nigeria and African society today because very few politicians have the interest of the masses at heart while many are so selfish and corrupt.

“In Matthew 5:13-16, the Bible calls us the salt and the light of the world. As you know, salt’s value is seen only when it is added. This means that the usefulness of every salt is in adding value. Also, light is useless if it does not give light.





“Salt is a preservative which means as believers we have been raised by God to preserve the societal value and norms of our day. Light brings illumination thereby expelling darkness. So, as believers, we must make a difference when we get elected, appointed or promoted into high offices

“The key point is to realise that we are involved anyway; we have no choice about being political because if we choose not to engage then it is the vote for the status quo – the way things are.

“Christians need to be involved in politics because we believe in a God who cares passionately about His world and His creation and consequently how it is run. The Bible is hugely political- in that it is about how God wants people to behave and act toward Him and toward each other. This involves economics and law because these are tools that need to be used to build justice.

“Let us all rise as believers and get involved directly or indirectly in politics. Directly when we run for political offices and indirectly when we encourage godly people to join politics and also when we go out and fulfil our civic responsibility which is to vote. The future is in our hands if we all rise and do the needful,” he said.

