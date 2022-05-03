Why KYC Verification Is Important In iGaming

If you’ve created accounts at no verification gambling companies via Gap sites, you already know or even had to complete the KYC process at some point. This is becoming a more and more popular requirement in the gambling industry. Today we are going to discuss why it is important and which benefits are there.

Know Your Customer

KYC actually means Know Your Customer and it is precisely as you can deduce. You will have to provide data in order to verify your identity. As such the casino will know how you are and that you are there for gambling and not something else. In the lack of a better word, this process is common and we can see it being used in more and more online casinos and also some other industries. You may know that KYC is also important and needed in banks and similar institutions.

The process here is actually simple. As a player, you will have to provide certain documents. Usually, these are photos of ID government documents where the casino officials can see your name, address and etc. It should match the data you entered while creating the account. If it does match then the KYC will be completed successfully within days and you are done.

It is important to add that some players don’t like KYC and are looking for a way to avoid it. This is not possible at the online casino where KYC is used. You can only find an online casino that doesn’t require this process and hence you won’t have to complete it.

The Overall Importance





KYC is important due to several reasons. It should protect the online casino and the user. There is no room here for threats, scams, or anything similar. In other words, you will verify your account and you will allow the casino to know who you are. At the same time, if you have intentions that are not legal the casino can clock your account and you won’t be able to gamble there.

The main purpose of KYC is to prevent money laundering. Without this, a person of any name or better said with a false name could create the account, deposit large amounts of money and play games. He or she can claim that he won millions and therefore launder the money. In the United States 2-5% of all the money comes from laundering (According to average GDP) so keep in mind that this is a huge deal.

Once you complete KYC all of this is not possible hence you will be a regular player who is there to play games and win. Another benefit here is important as well. This allows the casino to protect the brand and protect the users. The casino cannot be used for illegal activities which makes sense and can help us understand why KYC is so commonly used today.

We should add that one additional reason why KYC is so needed is to prevent terrorist activity. Online casinos generate and work with millions on a daily basis. As a user, you can deposit and withdraw those funds on a daily basis. Hence, this leaves room for terrorist activity, theoretically. KYC prevents that in the same way, it prevents money laundering. The perks are massive and you can see the overall appeal that is stunning in the lack of a better word.

KYC is also needed and even mandatory when the users want to play at a casino that is located in another country. In that case scenario, KYC protects the casino due to the fact the laws of both countries apply to the casino and the player. KYC is there to bypass and eliminate any issues or complications in this case scenario.

The best example here would be when a player from the UK creates an account at a casino that is located in the US. KYC here is used to provide identification of that player and also to protect both parties. Keep in mind that the laws regarding this matter are far more complicated and advanced in the United Kingdom than in the United States. KYC is there to protect the casino but also the player.

If an online casino detects any irregularities or anything similar they can flag the account of that player. If they suspect that you are using the account for money laundering they can do this. But, if there are more severe issues the account can be banned and it will be reported to the authorities. A good thing is that this is not a common issue and it happens rarely. But, with KYC it will happen even less and it will be completely prevented. KYC is safe and not something you should worry about related to your data or personal files.

The Final Word

KYC is important and it is beneficial. Yes, it can be annoying and it can take a lot of time but it is effective and it does the job well. We believe that online casinos are going to use this process more and more with fintech companies due to the aforementioned reasons. It is something you will have to get used to or you will have to play online casinos that don’t require KYC. Yes, they do exist.