Signs of An Independent Casino Platform

Independent casinos are online casinos that run on their platform. Independent casino does not have many things in common except for the fact that they do not have several sister sites. Usually, these sites operate completely on their own and have their own rules and regulations that separate them from the other sites available.

Generally, online casino companies debuting in the gambling business launch their first brands on white label casino platforms. However, such independent sites at Non Stop Casino without a third-party platform are not unheard of, it can be a casino company’s first attempt at creating something that matches its vision and ambitions, without the limitations of a pre-made template.

It can also be considered the company’s first bet if the independent online casino site becomes successful, the subsequent brands are usually launched using the same code, thus transforming into a new online casino platform.

Basic Features or Signs of Independent Online Casinos

Independently-regulated casino sites have some similar features for every brand. In case of any disputes, players can move to IBAS or other third-party resolution systems, including eCOGRA.

Usually in white-labelled companies. If a player self-excludes from one brand, they can also automatically self-exclude from all brands in the same group. In some cases, these clusters of casinos special are also the fact that they offer added security to the player. Independent casinos on the other hand don’t belong to any cluster and come standalone. These independent platforms can offer players something unique and special not widely available.

Demo play

Although this is a widely available feature, not all big casinos offer this option to local players. But Independent online sites always give the option of Demo play where the player especially beginners can learn game dynamics before playing for real money

Not linked to self-exclusion programs

Since they are standalone casinos, players cannot actively self-exclude from all casinos. Moreover, there are many reputable software providers with a live mode that are widely used in such casinos that are not linked to GamStop or other self-exclusion. Though they can opt for Gamstop. Though the independent online casinos are not obligated to follow any such jurisdiction.

No limits

Independent platforms are more flexible and don’t usually place staking limits. They allow high rollers to bet according to their bankroll.

“Incognito” mode gambling

If the player wants to play as an anonymous in online casinos, they will have a hard time finding most gambling sites. All Casino operators require the player to fill in their data. At some point, they might even have to verify their identity by sending a photo of their ID or passport. In independent gambling sites, players have the option to gamble anonymously. Ensuring the privacy of the player.

Hassle-free registration

As mentioned before the Independent Online Gambling platforms do not even need verifications in some cases thus registration is hassle-free as there is no need to scan multiple documents to get into the site.

Limited banking methods

Unfortunately, Independent platforms in many cases do not have a wide range of payment methods available. They do not accept any alternate payment methods like crypto, PayPal, and so on. Independent casinos and platforms might not offer a wide range of banking options, but all standard methods, including debit cards such as Visa and Mastercard, prepaid vouchers such as PaySafeCard, and e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller are usually found though not all.

Game Suppliers

Though standalone casinos are smaller casinos, it does not mean that they won’t have any big-name powerhouses. Usually, these casinos go all out with great marketing campaigns and partner up with reliable game suppliers to attract new players. Big names including NetEnt, Quickspin, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming amongst others partner up with these small casinos on many occasions. Even newer and slightly more niche suppliers are also found in these casinos as well.

Safe and Secure

As long as they are licensed and use SSL encryption technology, Independent Online Gambling PLatforms are considered safe. Usually, they have licenses from authorities like Malta Gaming Authority, Curacao eGaming, Gibraltar Betting, and Gaming Association

Conclusion

Independent online gaming platforms are truly independent of any jurisdiction and laws and they also offer their visitors gaming experiences that cannot be found anywhere else. These one-of-a-kind casinos have a lot to offer, even though they are not perfect they are usually some shady businesses or scams. If supplied with the correct licenses and partnering with the big gaming suppliers.

The independent online casino platform is as rewarding and in some cases more lucrative than the white label platforms. They also have special features like the incognito mode and such features than separate them from the conventional white-label platforms. Thus even though independent online casino sites are smaller in stature the experience they provide is unique and much appreciated all over the country. The ability to access a plethora of enticing games in the comfort of their home is always an irresistible option for online players.