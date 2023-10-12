In a recent development, Sylvia Bongo Ondimba Valentin, the wife of Gabon’s ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who had been under house arrest since the August coup in Gabon, has been jailed.

The charges against her include money laundering, forgery, and falsification of records, as of September 28.

Sylvia Bongo and her son, Nourredin Bongo Valentin, are accused of manipulating the former president, who suffered a severe stroke in 2018.

They are alleged to have effectively governed Gabon for the past five years and misused public funds.

Nourredin Bongo Valentin, similarly charged with corruption, has been in detention since the coup.

However, Sylvia Bongo’s lawyer, Francois Zimeray, condemned the arrest, labelling it an arbitrary and illegal procedure.

“We condemned this illegal procedure,” lawyer Zimeray said.

“There is a difference between justice and arbitrary actions, between the law and revenge.”

The public prosecutor in Libreville has yet to respond to requests for comments on this matter.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Those accusing labour of being sold out illiterate — NLC President

Following the subsidy removal saga, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero has…

Atiku seeks Supreme Court’s nod to file fresh evidence against Tinubu

In his efforts to establish allegations of forgery and lying on oath against President Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in…

Tinubu’s certificate: See what technology has done to us!

Some of the questions are being asked on the controversy surrounding the President Tinubu’s certificate saga. They wonder why…

AY keeps mum on Basketmouth’s apology

The last may not have been heard about the feud between comedian, Ayo Makun, known as…

VIDEO: Kess’ wife accused me of having affair with him — Phyna

The winner of Big Brother Naija Level Up, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has revealed that her…

Peseiro invites Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, 22 others for Saudi, Mozambique friendlies

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has invited Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Iheanacho of AC Milan of Italy and…