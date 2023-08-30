Barely four days after winning presidential election, The Gabonese President, Ali Bongo, has been deposed by the military in the Central African region.

This comes amid move to resolve the removal of a democratically elected president in Niger Republic.

Soldiers were said to have appeared on Gabonese national television in Gabon to announce that they had taken power, according to BBC report.

The putschist, TRIBUNE ONLINE learned, also announced the annulment of Saturday’s election and the dissolution of the democratic government in the country.

Bongo, who came to power after the death of his father in 2009, won a third term in an election which opposition argued was heavily disputed.

.At the time of filing this report, both the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and African Union (AU) are yet to react to the development.

