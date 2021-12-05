Why I’m different from others — DJ Preskey

The strength of a nation is in it’s being unique and that’s one thing Nigeria  is known for ; raising unique stars in diverse  walks of life who have continued  to raise the bars high and leading for others to follow.

Paving the way for the generation of fast rising stars are legends like Fela, P Square, Olamide, Davido, Burna Boy, wiz kid, Tiwa Savage, Dj Spinall, Dj Neptune and an endless list of artistes.

One of such rising stars is  Nigerian Disc Jockey, Precious Beleh fondly known as  DJ Preskey who has beaten all odds to carve a niche for himself  in  his profession.

The Port Harcourt  born star while speaking about how he became a professional  DJ said that music had always been a part of  him since childhood; his love for music and  passion for creating new sounds made him go into mixing and blending of songs to create new and interesting  songs for the listening pleasure of his listeners.

“I’ve always been passionate about music since my childhood days, out of the desire to create new sounds I began mixing and blending other songs to create something different that will appeal to anyone  that listens”, he said.

While speaking  further  about  his career, the young star disclosed  that he was enthusiastic about  his future as a Disc Jockey while staying that he was up to the task of  being unique  in  his  manner of  delivery.

“I’m bringing something  fresh to the table, something  that  people have not heard before, the plan is to be unforgettable and I am just getting  started”, he added.

Dj preskey shared stages alongside Top Nigerian Dj’s like kaywise, Neptune, Big N and among others.

For his debut single he collaborated with 1da Banton and Dandizzy to drop “One leg up” which he said is a song to keep people on their feet and make the party stay alive.

