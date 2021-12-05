Afrobeats hall of fame awards to honour african artistry, musical contributions

Estilo Da Vida, Nigerian lifestyle, tourism and hospitality consultancy firm has revealed that the Afrobeats Hall of Fame (ABHF) Awards and Induction Ceremony — the first of its kind in Africa, created to pay homage and honour African achievements in music, showcases the African pride of the entertainment industry to celebrate the historic and cultural significance of African music.

Honouring the artistry and the contributions made by those who have played major roles in the dissemination and creation of the art of African music, part of its objectives include inspiring and engaging African people through the power of African music, building a serious level of credibility, respect and acceptance across Africa and the world to celebrate the historic and cultural significance of African music.

Devoted to putting African entertainment legends on a pedestal with the help of leading figures in the industry, Chairman of ABHF’s Blue Ribbon panel, Kenny Ogungbe, during the Media Parley held in Lagos, discussed the mission and inspiration of the Afrobeats hall of Fame, stating that the inductees were carefully selected to appreciate their contributions in the industry over the years. “Having been in the music industry for over 3 decades, myself and the other Blue Ribbon Panel members, Obi Asika, DJ Jimmy Jatt and Bankuli realised that the only way to preserve our historic culture is to celebrate our legend hence the need to have a hall of fame”.

Obi Asika, Vice Chairman of the Blue Ribbon Panel also added that the inductees for the Afrobeats Hall of Fame (ABHF) are artistes who must have made significant contributions to the development and perpetuation of music in Africa, with notable achievements recorded for the last 20 years and more in African music. “There are three categories for this award nomination; the early influencers which include the likes of Tunde King, E.T Mensah, Onisha Native Orchestra, E.C Arinze, Victor Olaiya, Mamman Chata and Bobby Benson; the next category — mid influencer category includes Chief Osita Osadebe, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Rex Lawson, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey, Dan Maraya Jos, Peacocks Guitar Band International, Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makemba, Salif Keita and Bala Mila. The last category — Modern influencer is up for voting and it has the likes of 2face Idibia, Onyeka Onwenu, Awilo Longomba, The Remedies, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and a host of others while Tony Odili will be getting special recognition for his lifetime achievement in the music industry far back as 70 years ago”. An intense voting process and selection of the Modern Influencer category will be overseen by The Blue Ribbon Panel who are tasked with selecting inductee nominees each year.

Also speaking at the event, DJ Jimmy Jatt, who is a member of the Blue Ribbon Panel, says the Non-performing category — where resourceful talents who contributed to the development of African music that is not performing artistes like songwriters, producers, disc jockeys, record executives, journalists and other industry professionals who have had a major influence on the expansion of African music — talents that ensured the creation, distribution and global appreciation of African music will be recognized; and the Early pioneers — artistes like Bobby Benson and Ike Dairo, whose music pre-dated Afrobeats but had an impact on the evolution of the music genre and inspired its current leading artistes will also be celebrated. “The idea behind the Afrobeats Hall of Fame is to honour the artistry and contributions made by the veterans who have played major roles in the dissemination and creation of African music globally”.

