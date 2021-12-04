I’m always full of surprises —Dollypizzle

Nigerian singer, Dollypizzle is back in the spotlight with him hinting at dropping a new single to wow his fans this season and to wrap up the year on a high note.

Dollypizzle who has repeatedly made headlines in the past few months with recent releases of two hit singles in recent months has proven to be in the list of some of  the most consistent African artistes of the year so far.

The singer who seems to be unstoppable  is taking his career to greater heights and remaining relevant  in  the  industry  with the release of  his EP “Light and love”and his increasing fanbase.

While his fans seem not to have recovered from  the euphoria of this EP, Dollypizzle  has proven that he can be unpredictable  by announcing  that yet another fresh sound  is on the way to making waves in Nigeria and  abroad.

According  to the singer, his new single which is to be released  Dec 20, 2021 promises to  be a vibeful sound which may just he considered as the ‘jam of the year ‘.

“My fans should know me by now that I’m just full of surprises,  and what’s  the  best way to end the year? That’s why I’m releasing  this song as an early  Christmas  present to my beautiful  fans out there, and I can assure them that they are in for a totally new experience,”  he said.

Dollypizzle  while speaking  further  about  the song and the inspiration behind it mentioned that the song came as a result of  his deep thoughts about life and the everyday  struggles of man.

“I’m an artist that is able to relate with Nigeria and  the everyday  happenings in the country, most times I like to translate thoughts into songs that everyone  can relate to and that’s what  fuels my inspiration to write,” he added.

The singer who continues to enjoy the support of his fans and music lovers  around the globe is enthusiastic that he will remain one of the voices to always be remembered.

