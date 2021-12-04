I’m always full of surprises —Dollypizzle

Nigerian singer, Dollypizzle is back in the spotlight with him hinting at dropping a new single to wow his fans this season and to wrap up the year on a high note.

Dollypizzle who has repeatedly made headlines in the past few months with recent releases of two hit singles in recent months has proven to be in the list of some of the most consistent African artistes of the year so far.

The singer who seems to be unstoppable is taking his career to greater heights and remaining relevant in the industry with the release of his EP “Light and love”and his increasing fanbase.

While his fans seem not to have recovered from the euphoria of this EP, Dollypizzle has proven that he can be unpredictable by announcing that yet another fresh sound is on the way to making waves in Nigeria and abroad.

According to the singer, his new single which is to be released Dec 20, 2021 promises to be a vibeful sound which may just he considered as the ‘jam of the year ‘.

“My fans should know me by now that I’m just full of surprises, and what’s the best way to end the year? That’s why I’m releasing this song as an early Christmas present to my beautiful fans out there, and I can assure them that they are in for a totally new experience,” he said.

Dollypizzle while speaking further about the song and the inspiration behind it mentioned that the song came as a result of his deep thoughts about life and the everyday struggles of man.

“I’m an artist that is able to relate with Nigeria and the everyday happenings in the country, most times I like to translate thoughts into songs that everyone can relate to and that’s what fuels my inspiration to write,” he added.

The singer who continues to enjoy the support of his fans and music lovers around the globe is enthusiastic that he will remain one of the voices to always be remembered.

