Why I want to work with Zlatan, Bella Shmurda ― Schengen Owner

By Tribune Online
For Cameroonian artist, Efuetngong Dion, who is popular as Schengen Owner, music has always been about passion.

Having developed an interest in music despite coming from a country where music isn’t a big thing, his passion has become a big influence on his music career and he plans to give the African continent quality music.

Despite starting off as a member of the Roman Catholic Youth Choir in Cameroun for over a decade, the Owner is inspired by the good works and production of Nigerian artiste Davido and producer extraordinaire, Don Jazzy.

Describing his sound, he said ‘ I do more of Afro Pop, Afrobeat and the long-forgotten makossa sound not forgetting that I pay keen attention to the message I want to pass across via music ‘. With my sound and kind of music; I want to be remembered for long in not just the Cameroonian music industry but the Nigerian music at large.

The owner has hinted that he is open to collaborations with Nigerian artist and looking forward to work with the likes of Mohbad, Bella Shmurda, Zlatan, Davido and a host of talented musicians across Nigeria.

