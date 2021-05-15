Why I want to work with Zlatan, Bella Shmurda ― Schengen Owner

For Cameroonian artist, Efuetngong Dion, who is popular as Schengen Owner, music has always been about passion.

Having developed an interest in music despite coming from a country where music isn’t a big thing, his passion has become a big influence on his music career and he plans to give the African continent quality music.

Despite starting off as a member of the Roman Catholic Youth Choir in Cameroun for over a decade, the Owner is inspired by the good works and production of Nigerian artiste Davido and producer extraordinaire, Don Jazzy.

Describing his sound, he said ‘ I do more of Afro Pop, Afrobeat and the long-forgotten makossa sound not forgetting that I pay keen attention to the message I want to pass across via music ‘. With my sound and kind of music; I want to be remembered for long in not just the Cameroonian music industry but the Nigerian music at large.

The owner has hinted that he is open to collaborations with Nigerian artist and looking forward to work with the likes of Mohbad, Bella Shmurda, Zlatan, Davido and a host of talented musicians across Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Why I want to Why I want to

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Why I want to Why I want to