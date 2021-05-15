Niger govt clampdown on youths unrest in Minna metropolis

Niger State Government has warned, in strong terms, that it would not condone any acts of thuggery, lawlessness and unrest in Minna, the state capital being perpetrated as a result of community clashes between and among some erring youths.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in a statement said anybody who causes disequilibrium or is intending to foment trouble in the state would not be spared by the clutching fist of the law.

Irate youths within Minna the state capital were, on Friday, said to have engaged themselves in communal clashes that left several persons injured creating anxiety and fears among the peaceful residents.

The Governor said the hoodlums must accept to live in peace, stop violent attacks on each other and ensure peaceful coexistence among themselves or face the full wrath of the law.

“These communal youth clashes are becoming notoriously disturbing in Minna, and we will not fold our arms and watch it degenerate. The government will continue to improve on and protect the security of lives and property of the people”, the statement reads in parts.

Accordingly, Governor Sani Bello directed the security agencies to comb the nook and cranny of the state capital and apprehend those restive youths who want to take laws into their hands.

He said normalcy has been restored in the affected areas and urged residents to go about their legitimate businesses without any fear of harassment and intimidation as any form of lawlessness would be repelled.

While assuring that it would soon unfold more youths engagement schemes to create jobs, the Governor disclosed that the government is also fighting the menace of drug abuse and proliferation which is possibly enablers of the incessant youth clashes in the state capital.

