Why I stopped making rap songs —Ceeboi

Call him one of Nigeria’s fastest rappers and you may not be wrong, but Famuagun Timilehin, who is famous as Ceeboi says he has found his unique sound as the rap side of his craft may soon be forgotten. The singer whose new song Chanel is currently doing good numbers across platforms shares the story of his transformation from a rapper to a singer in this interview with SEGUN ADEBAYO.

You have come a long way in the music industry but something seems to be holding you down despite your versatility. What do you think it is?

I am simply looking for my own unique sound and selling point. I am trying to introduce myself as a total package. So I have been working on my brand, sound and craft in general. For me, the wait is finally over and I am taking over the music industry. Some people have been seeing the glimpses over the years but right now they will see the real deal.

How do you feel knowing that you have what it takes to be one of the most talked about artistes but it is not happening yet?

Great things don’t happen suddenly; they take time and go through different stages of life. As somebody who has been committed to his craft for years and pushing the brand to the people that matter without holding back despite the down time I have had, I am a great believer in God, destiny, faith and timing. I am putting in the work and I can’t wait for God to crown my efforts. It is happening soon. There is a new Ceeboi that people will always want to hear from. The new Ceeboi is about to be unveiled.

You seem to be taking your time before releasing new contents but anytime you do, it is always a hit. How do you make it happen?

It is more of taking one’s time and doing proper planning. I have heard people say that my songs always sit well with them. I am truly encouraged by those words from my fans. It is not something that comes easy, but with God and my team, we are always hitting the right spot. One thing that I am always concerned about is my sound and how people respond to it. Music has gone beyond an artiste dropping a song; you must feel the vibe from the people, they must show you how much they love the sound of your voice and arrangement of your songs. These things don’t come easy, but I am grateful for the grace to keep entertaining the people.

At some point, Ceeboi claimed to be the fastest rapper. Now we are seeing you dropping more of love music and R and B. Why the change of style?

As I said earlier, I have been working on myself a lot. I have been trying my hands and voice on different styles to figure out what the people really love about me. Some people may call it rediscovering one’s unique selling point. What people see and love now is one of the numerous experiments we did.

Does it not bother you that people may love the rap side of your craft more than the singing?

You are right to say that people love the rap music, no doubt, but my data is showing that my soft singing has attracted more people to my craft; the love has been massive albeit from different demography. The guys love my rap, now I have a lot of female fans for my singing and they have supported me so much.

You have been with Krizbeatz for a while now; what’s the relationship like with him?

Krizbeatz is my best friend and I am signed to his label, World Wave Empire (WWE).

Tell us about the new video and audio you are pushing currently?

My latest song and video is called Chanel. The song and the video were made in December. I actually featured Sean Tizzle on the song, as matter of fact, he asked to be in the song.

But we didn’t see Sean Tizzle in the video. Did he refuse to be part of it?

Tizzle wasn’t around for the video shoot as he is currently in America; so I had to make another solo version when I got tired of waiting for him so I can put the music out.

When will Ceeboi fulfill his full potential as a singer?

Only God can tell because every day I discover my new self; I have not even discovered all my potentials as a singer. I am on a journey that will soon shock many people, especially those who didn’t give me a voice when I needed one.

What would you do aside music if music doesn’t pay again?

This question makes me laugh. In this age and time when musicians are living only on royalties and are getting paid, no one would dare say that music would not pay. Music will definitely pay, I have written a lot of hit songs for various artistes and I will be getting royalties for life.

Who are you planning to work with?

I am working on my EP, it’s called LoverBoy and I plan to feature Seyi Shay, Zuchu from Tanzania and Gyakie from Ghana on the project.

