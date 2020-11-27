Why I started my 5th coronation anniversary programme in Ibadan ― Ooni of Ife

Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi has said that activities commemorating his 5th year coronation anniversary started in Ibadan because all the towns in Yorubaland have a stake in Premier Hotel, venue of the anniversary lecture.

He stated: “I thank the Almighty God for his blessings and goodness over my life. I was talking to Alaafin and he prayed for me. I want to pray to God to give me the opportunity to spend a long time on the throne like him. God will continue to bless Alaafin with more longevity in life. Alaafin has urged all of us to live in unity. God that enthroned him will continue to bless him.”

Why started this celebration in Ibadan is that all the towns of Oduduwa have a stake in Premier Hotel, which was built in 1960 with €1 million.”

“Nobody knows tomorrow. My journey of life is laced with miracles. When Oba Sijuwade passed on, I called Elegushi. I can’t forget that day. But, he didn’t pick and later, he returned my call and we started the journey to the throne together.”

We have been together for long. I have also been very close with many traditional rulers before I became the Ooni, including Olofa of Offa, whom we have been together for more than 30 years.”

I am very happy today. My joy is full, for God has made me spend five years on the throne. Though the challenges are daunting, we thank God still. I called Alaafin the day I was chosen as Ooni. I decided to go to him so as to strengthen the unity and bond in Yorubaland. I thank my families, especially my father.”

I want to thank the representatives of all the South-West governors. I want to express my gratitude to all traditional rulers here. I am very close to the Sultan of Sokoto. By virtue of his training, he has been to all parts of the country. He is very warm and amiable. I want to commend him for his commitment to the unity of the country. It has been a wonderful five years working with Sultan and other traditional rulers in the country.

Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad, on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital charged traditional rulers in the country on the need to sensitise political leaders on good governance and effective security of the people.

He contended that traditional institution must always take on the leadership of government at all tiers to do what is right and ideal in the best and collective interest of all the citizenry.

Sa’ad gave the charge at Premier Hotel, Ibadan during the 5th year coronation anniversary lecture of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

According to him, “as traditional and religious leaders, we must continue to sensitise our political leaders to do what is right in protecting the citizenry. We call on us to close ranks and not allow the vanity of this world to divide us.”

“Nigerians must love one another for peace to reign. Issues of ethnicity must not be allowed to divide us. We need to understand each other. The more we close ranks, the better for our society. As leaders we have to live by example,” Sa’ad averred.

Sa’ad added, “Ooni is my brother who has shown love to us all. He has been to Sokoto five times after ascending the throne. As we chair the traditional council of Nigeria together, we shared a lot of things in common about youths.

Almighty Allah will continue to give you the strength and wisdom. As we try to stabilise this great country where everyone would live with his full potentials, we are conscious of the strategic position of Yoruba. Our cultural heritage differentiates us from the rest of the world.”

In his remark, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi implored Oba Ogunwusi not to relent in his peace advocacy, just as he lauded the Sultan of Sokoto for speaking truth to the power in his recent statement that the Northern part of the country is the worst place to live in Nigeria.

He said, “I want to commend the Sultan of Sokoto for speaking truth to power on Friday when he said the North is the worst place to live in Nigeria. I appreciate your boldness. Not quite long after you make your remark, a first-class traditional ruler was shot dead by gunmen in Ondo.”

While praying to God to grant Ooni longevity of life on the throne, Oba Adeyemi said “you (Ooni) should not relent in your efforts on peace advocacy. Enemies would not prevail over all traditional rulers in Nigeria. Ooni will live long as a king and we shall not hear about your death.”

Dignitaries at the event include the Iyalode of Egbaland, Chief Alaba Lawson; Obalufe of Ife, Oba Idowu Adediwura; Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji; Elegushi of Ikateland, Oba Saheed Ademola; Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, among others.

