FG launches portal for former N-Power beneficiaries to apply for CBN empowerment options

In its bid to consolidate on the successes recorded in the implementation of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), Federal Government on Friday urged all the former beneficiaries of N-Power programme to apply for Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Empowerment Options.

The portal which was developed and launched by Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in collaboration with the CBN will enable exited N-Power beneficiaries to log on and apply for the various economic, empowerment and entrepreneurship options provided by the apex bank.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Bashir Nura Alkali, the Minister encouraged all interested exited N-Power beneficiaries to log on to the portal and provide the required additional information for possible placements into the various CBN intervention options.

The Minister also emphasized that the NEXIT portal will determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs.

“The NEXIT portal is to determine the suitability of the beneficiaries for the CBN affiliated programs and is dependent on meeting the criteria and conditions set by the CBN for the said programs.”

The Minister expressed her deep appreciation to the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele for his support, adding that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs remained committed to the vision of Mr President to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

Farouq also pledged the Ministry’s willingness to collaborate with relevant agencies of government and other stakeholders towards the realization of that vision and congratulated the exited beneficiaries while wishing them well in their future endeavours.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria is very proud of the milestones you have achieved during your period of service to the nation.

“As we prepare to exit into prospective endeavours, we are confident that you will be able to channel all you have learnt over the years into successful ventures that will improve the economy of the country and create further opportunities for you and other citizens.

“Chasing a dream requires effort, passion and hard work which you are now half-way through. I congratulate you and wish you a very successful future.”

