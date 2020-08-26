Why I resigned from NIPSS — Mailafia

The FORMER deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has stated that he tendered his resignation as the Chief Operating Officer of the newly-established Centre for Financial Economics at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Plateau State out of moral conscience over the killings in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the North.

The financial expert has been on the radar of security agencies in the country for the past two weeks over his comments on insecurity ravaging the northern part of the country, especially in the southern part of Kaduna State where he comes from.

Speaking with Tribune Online on Tuesday, Dr Mailafia who debunked the speculation that he was sacked by the management of the elite institute NIPSS, as a result of an order from above stated that he wrote the management without being coerced to do so.

He said: “I wrote the management that there is genocide against my people and they are killing them, and I cannot reconcile myself with working in this place. I think out of moral conscience, it is better for me to resign. “I cannot be working here and watch my people being NIPSS led. My conscience will not allow me to be quiet about it because, after this job, I have to go home and live with my people, what will I tell them?”

Dr Mailafia who assumed the position of Chief Operative Officer of the NIPSS in January this year vowed not to remain silent until those in authority give the insecurity ravaging the country a top priority. He implored the Federal Government to do everything within its power to stop the killings and demonstrate to the whole world its determination to stop the killings.

“This is genocide; anybody that loves Nigeria will never accept this. For me, it is a matter of conscience, I cannot accept this situation and it is not only in Southern Kaduna, but it’s also happening even in the president’s home town, Daura. “Also in Katsina, Zamfara, Brini-Gwari, Borno, Yobe and Benue, it is the same pathetic story. The killings are going on and they are almost reaching the southern part of the country.

“If it continues like that for the next couple of years, this country will not survive and I want Nigeria to survive,” he said.

