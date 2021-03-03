Why I reconciled with my Bauchi counterpart ― Ortom

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom on Wednesday gave a reason why he decided to reconcile with his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed at the reconciliatory meeting convened by River State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

It will be recalled that Governor Ortom and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed had been on each other throat over herdsmen and farmers crisis.

Governor Ortom who spoke with newsmen on Wednesday at Makurdi airport on his return from Portharcourt said that the interest of their party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the country were behind his decision.

Ortom said that the deteriorating security situation in the country should be the primary and paramount concern of the political leaders rather than ethnic tussle.

According to Ortom, “We decided to sheath our swords and find better ways to communicate with each other and I think that was our take home.

“And so, we are to focus on the deteriorating security in the country. We need to partner with the Federal Government as governors we need to work as a team to ensure that we restore security for our people.

“As of today, you can see that the entire security architecture has completely collapsed and there is a need to leave party and ethnicity aside and work to ensure that all hands are on deck and provide security for our people because, without security, there can be any meaningful development.

“So whatever it will take to make sacrifices to bring down our egos and allow peace to reign. And we call on all Nigerians, the Presidency, all governors and chairmen to work together to achieve this.

