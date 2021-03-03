Ijadunola becomes new LAUTECH alumni association chairman

LAUTECH Alumni Association (LAUTECH AA), Oyo State chapter has elected the new executive that will run its affairs for the next three years.

Ijadunola Olushina emerged as the Chairman after winning the election unopposed as Adekunle Adetunji became vice Chairman of the body.

Other elected members are; John Oluwabunmi (General Secretary), Azeez Taibat (Assistant General Secretary), Inaolaji Akinloye (PRO), Barakat Adenike Adesina (Social Secretary) while Tolulope Abisoye was elected as Financial Secretary.

Speaking after the inauguration, Ijadunola promised to improve the welfare of members and collaborate with stakeholders to address strikes that always occur at their alma mater.

“As already stated during the manifesto, the welfare of members is our priority and we are going to work towards ensuring that all members benefit immensely from this association career-wise, professional wise; and we are not going to leave any stone unturned as far as the progress of members is concerned.

“We are ready to work with the national body of this association who serves as the umbrella for all the chapters; dialogue with the school management and proffer lasting solutions to any issues that could lead to any Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike or any industrial action within the institution.

“We are going to launch a programme that would attract many members who are in top positions in various disciplines to attract corporate social responsibility from organisations towards the progress of this esteemed institution,” he said.

Meanwhile, the immediate past chairman, Akeem Kareem, charged the new executive to move the association forward with laudable programmes, as he called for support for the association.

