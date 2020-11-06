Why I am passionate about helping the vulnerable – Ologbenla

Founder of the Givers Supportive Foundation, Ologbenla Babatunde Smith, is one man who has a heart of gold and passionate about supporting the underprivileged in the society through his foundation, Givers Supportive Foundation.

The graduate of Public Administration from Salem University, revealed that the major thing that spurred his decision in impacting lives positively was a mission to contribute his own quota in raising hopes and giving the poor a lifeline.

“Everyone will face challenges in life, but someone has to help others overcome such challenges. This is what we do. Coming from a poor background has helped me show more empathy to the downtrodden.

“I came from a poor background, and I have been working hard toward my dream to become someone who will help the underprivileged. I believe I went through those challenges so that I can understand their plight. I hate when I see people suffering or going through pains. I decided that against all odds, I will be a blessing to others”.

According to Smith, the foundation has been able to help people suffering from deadly diseases, adding that, “Our milestone encourages us to do more. We have helped many suffering from kidney and heart diseases, breast cancer, hydrocephalus which all was successful”.

“We have been making efforts to sustain the foundation through funding which is key, though we face some challenges, we are not relenting from achieving our main goal. We are confident that we will achieve greater result through more support from people and organisations that share in our vision. Integrity is key in our operations and this has made us connect to more people,” he added.

