I see myself as an entertainment entrepreneur —Jaysplash20

hief Executive Officer, Jay & S Off-Site Ventures, Judith Chinenye Edega, popularly known as Jaysplash20, has revealed that her dream of seeing smiles on people’s faces formed the zeal that inspired her journey into the business part of entertainment.

According to the serial entrepreneur, who described entertainment as a vital aspect of human existence, which helps people push through daily, the spice entertainment adds to our daily lives cannot be overemphasized.

“My all-time dream is to see smiles on people’s faces as they phase out their depression when they encounter contents from the stable of my entertainment hub. It offers both momentary and long-lasting escape from unfavourable life happenings. Otherwise, life becomes very dull and boring. Entertainment is the flower vase at the centre of the table; the cherry that beautifies the cake. Entertainment adds flavour to human existence; one which would have been otherwise distasteful,” said the 28-year-old graduate of Physical & Health Education,” Jaysplash20 said.

Aside working hard to actualise her all-time dream through her entertainment hub, Jaysplash20 added that she is also determined to put smile on the faces of the underprivileged through charity deeds even though she is yet to launch her own foundation.

“I have no foundation yet, but I am something is coming up soon. In the meantime, I reach out to the underprivileged in my own little way. I do that often. Seeing the underprivileged smile is my mission and joy,” she added.

