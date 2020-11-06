Lagos Assembly dismisses APCHPN’s request to establish Clinics

Lagos State House of Assembly has dismissed the request of the Association of Private Community Health Practitioners of Nigeria (Lagos State Chapter) for the license to establish Community Health Clinics, Community Health Centres and Comprehensive Health Centres.

The House made this resolve based on the recommendations of the report of the Committee on Health Service on a petition titled “Application for recognition and approval of private community health practitioners in Lagos State”

Sequel to the committal of the petition to the Committee on Health Service by the House to investigate the issues raised in the petition; the Committee presented the report on Thursday to the House recommending that the request should not be granted based on the fact that members of the Association are only trained to administer treatment on minor ailments with the use of standing orders as their operating guides.

The Majority Leader of the House, Hon. SOB Agunbiade stated that the effect of health cannot be compromised especially with the standard Lagos State has set and upheld, therefore, the recommendations of the Committee follows the sequence of the argument.

Hon. Noheem Adams, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, was of the notion that the House should provide the community health practitioners with a sense of belonging to make provision for the inclusion of the members on the staff list and Board membership of State Health Services Agencies or the Lagos State Traditional Medicine Board.

Hon. Hakeem Sokunle, Chairman of the Committee, submitted that the roles and activities of the Community Health Officers/Workers are tailored to meet first aid treatment of the communities which include treatment/care of common and minor ailments, immunization and tracking of the defaulter, creating connections between vulnerable populations and health care system.

‘The Health Reform Law, 2006 does not make provision for the request of the Association to own health facility and act as an operating officer as they are substitutes in primary health care levels, therefore their request cannot be granted, however, they could be added at the Traditional Medical Board and Primary Health Care Board.” He stated.

Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu, in line with the recommendations, stated that health is delicate. Quack medical practitioners are numerous and it is the government’s duty to ensure that there are best medical centres and practitioners.

“The recommendations state that if any member of the Association aspires to create any form of a medical facility in Lagos and also willing to become an operating officer in any health facility, they should enrol into a medical college and get qualifications and prerequisite knowledge.” He added.