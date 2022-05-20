Why I am contesting to represent Lagos West in the Senate ― Obanikoro

A former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has stated that he is running to represent Lagos West Senatorial District in order to secure a vantage bargaining chip for Lagos State where the state is positioned for better economic prosperity and the security of the state takes centre stage at the federal level.

In a statement signed by his campaign organisation, on Friday, Obanikoro added that his legislative and administrative experiences would help in attracting major infrastructural projects where unemployment can be addressed in short and midterms.

He expressed confidence that he would be able to lobby other legislators to achieve the long-awaited special status for the state, address unemployment, more infrastructures and make Lagos security a focal national importance.

The statement reads: “With over 20 years of experience serving at all tiers of government, including the National Assembly as a Senator, I know how things work, I know how to navigate and get things done in government and Lagos will benefit from day one of me resuming office.

“My experience and capacity to get things done undoubtedly make me the most viable candidate, however, my vision and legislative plan for Lagos is one that I am equally proud of and confident Lagosians and the people of Lagos West Senatorial District will appreciate and approve.

“Infrastructural development – we deserve a Seaport in Badagry, and I am committed to seeing this through.





“Unemployment – our youth need jobs and a short term plan is required. A large contributor to this is also the lack of skills for the jobs available. There is too much focus on white collared jobs.

“We need a robust blue-collared workforce for our foremost industries. We need software developers for our tech industry, skilled labourers for our ever busy construction industry, steelworkers, and so on.

“We need to revitalise and invest significantly in our polytechnics to have 3-12 month certification programs that employers can rely on. Let’s get our youths retrained and certified for jobs that are available.

“Security – we are already feeling the fallout of the insecurity in the country. I will bring my experience, passion to bear on this and I will tackle this head-on from day one.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Why I am contesting to represent Lagos West in the Senate ― Obanikoro

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Why I am contesting to represent Lagos West in the Senate ― Obanikoro