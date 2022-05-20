IGP reassures proactive measures to tackle insecurity in South East

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has reassured proactive measures to tackle challenges of insecurity in Anambra State and the South East region in general.

This was said in a statement by the newly appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Mr John Amadi, when he visited Anambra Police Command Headquarters, on Thursday, to interact with officers and men of the Command on the security situation.

Tribune Online gathered that Mr Amadi is the supervising DIG for the South East and of Research and Planning at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The DIG who was accompanied by the state Commissioner Of Police Anambra State, Mr Echeng Echeng was received at the State Police Command Headquarters, Amawbia with Police ceremonial Parade before he proceeded to the Command’s Conference Hall where he interacted with the officers.

The DIG, who prayed for the peaceful repose of officers and men who have paid the supreme price in the course of their duty, assured that a better crime-fighting approach would be put in place to effectively deal with criminal elements who are wreaking havoc and trying to destabilise the socioeconomic and peaceful life of Anambra and entire South East.

Earlier in a welcome address, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng, congratulated the DIG on his new appointment and commended his exploits as an officer while serving under the Anambra State Police Command, notably as Officer-In-Charge of disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Awkuzu, Divisional Police Officer in charge of different areas within the state amongst other positions.





Mr Echeng expressed gratitude to the Inspector General Of Police, Usman Alkali Baba for his support to the command, especially during the conduct of a peaceful 2021 governorship election in the state, despite apparent challenges encountered.

Echeng regretted that Anambra being an economic hub in the South East and by extension to the entire nation, is now being threatened by criminal elements and assured of the command’s preparedness to bring the situation under control through a new approach.

Recall, that DIG Amadi, was recently appointed by the Inspector General Of Police, Mr Usman to replace the late DIG, Mr Joseph Egbunike, who slumped and died in active service after a brief illness in Abuja.

