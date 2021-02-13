Why I am building ranches ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said his determination to establish ranches and grazing areas across the state is to encourage youths to be active in cattle rearing and create employment opportunities for the people.

The governor who also disclosed that his administration would continue to provide support for private investors to build feeding-lots for cow rearing and while it would support youths interested in the business.

Akeredolu stated this when the Independent Campaign Group (ICG) in the All-Progressives Congress (APC) led by Hon. Bola Ilori paid him a solidarity visit in his office in Akure.

According to Akeredolu, his administration was considering reactivating the Auga-Akoko cattle ranch, just as he assured that his administration would not shy away from its responsibility of protecting lives and property of residents in the state.

He commended the group for the support given to him which he noted contributed to his landslide victory at last year’s governorship polls.

Akeredolu described the insecurity situation in the Southwest as a big challenge and called on all stakeholders to put hands on deck to address the situation in the interest of the people.

Leader of the group, Bola Ilori, commended the quick response with which the Ondo Governor tackled security challenges facing the state and the entire South-West region.

Ilori noted that the action portrayed him as a leader that cares for the welfare of the people he is elected to serve in line with the letters of the Nigerian constitution.

He urged Governor Akeredolu to show leadership by providing a lasting solution to the issue of farmer-herders clash in the state by activating old existing ranches in the state and also encourage the youths of the state to take up cattle rearing business.

