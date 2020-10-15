‘Why FG must develop accurate database for proper economic planning’

Former deputy speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon Remmy Hazzan, has said that an accurate database of Nigerians will enhance the government’s effort in effective economic and social planning for the citizens.

He stated this in his remarks at the 10th Training and Induction ceremony of the Association of Applied Information Management Professionals (AIMP), at the Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State.

Hazzan who is the Special Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Public Communication noted that no economic planning will work if the government lacks the demographic information of the people.

The governor’s aide who was inducted into the Association recalled with nostalgia how it was difficult for the State government to share palliatives with vulnerable people during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He attributed the challenge to lack of accurate databases where accurate information required for economic and social planning can be sourced.

Hazzan said: “Nigeria lacks a credible database and we are long overdue for this as a nation. Without an accurate database, we cannot plan for our citizens as a country. Apart from that, the census may not give us the real figure of our population without a database, particularly when the census has even been politicised.

“As a state government, we found it difficult to get the number of vulnerable people to give palliatives to during the COVID-19 lockdown because there was no database. We had to resort to using religious organisations and Community Development Associations before we could distribute these palliatives.

“Therefore, it is expedient on us as a nation that we develop an accurate database where information about citizens can be sourced, to aid and guide the government in planning, both economic and social.”

Hazzan urged the AIPM to reach out to other professional bodies on the need to embrace and inculcate applied information management technology into their operations.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded Low Cases, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Nigeria may be close to flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic as confirmed cases in the country keep dropping weekly, Tribune Online analysis shows.

‘Why FG must develop accurate database for proper economic planning’

[BREAKING] #EndSARS: IGP Disbands SARS Across The 36 States

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

‘Why FG must develop accurate database for proper economic planning’