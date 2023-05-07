The former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Adamawa, Dr Umar Ardo has stated the reason the current administration could not get it right on securing Nigeria and other issues.

Ardo said Buhari’s failure is regrettable because he came in with the reputation of a military general with capacity to secure the country.

He pinned Buhari’s failure on his election after he became president. “The reason is because when he became president, he took the body of APC and left the soul.

Speaking in a recent interview with NIGERIAN TRIBUNE, Ardo continued, “I am the soul of APC. I conceived the idea and when I did, I convinced Buhari and after that Tinubu was brought in. When I was conceiving the idea, I had the plan on how to operate the administration.

The Buhari ex-aide claimed he mastermind merger between CPC and ACN to form a new political party which under which the former and latter were to respectively vie as presidential and vice-presidential candidates in Nigeria’s 2015 presidential election.

“My idea was not simply how to get Buhari in, but also how to run the government in a form of an adviser to see that things are resolved. But the very day Buhari was declared president-elect, he stopped seeing me. APC took a life of its own after the strategic thinking I offered for its formation.

“I remained in PDP while I was doing all this and I ensured I pinned PDP down to pave the way for APC to win. I even went up to the Supreme Court in my suit challenging the eligibility of Jonathan to contest. The Supreme Court on November, 2014 threw out the case. So, I did all this and what happened to me after. Buhari betrayed me. I did not do it because I wanted to get something from him, but my first priority was how to get things working in the country.

“We felt that Buhari, as a former governor of Northeastern state, would have a good insight into the area and resolve the insecurity there,” he said.