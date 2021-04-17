Why Bells University awarded Jamodu, Nigerian Breweries Chairman with PhD ― VC

The Chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chief Kolawole Jamodu has been honoured with the award of Honorary Doctorate Degree, Doctor of Science (DSC) honoris causa by Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun State.

Jamodu was conferred with the honour at the 12th convocation ceremony of the institution held on campus, last Saturday.

The Bells University of Technology is a private university owned by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Explaining the rationale behind the honour, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Jeremiah Ojediran said Jamodu’s choice is based on his recognition of what he called his exceptional contribution to the development of The Bells University, Nigeria’s business ecosystem, the nation’s economy and humanity generally.

He said Chief Jamodu, no doubt, is a corporate board guru par excellence by every standard.

He said that the honoree moved from the position of an employee into several executive roles and to become the chairman of several blue-chip companies spread across many sectors of the economy is a laudable achievement.

Speaking further in a statement made available by the Corporate Affairs Director of Nigerian Breweries, Sade Morgan, the vice-chancellor said given what Jamodu had contributed to the university, the corporate community and Nigerian economy at large, he certainly deserves to be specially recognised, thus the award.

In his acceptance speech at the event, Chief Jamodu thanked the university for the honour, noting that the recognition would further drive him to do more towards the development of university education, businesses and the nation’s economy as a whole.

He said he was proud to be associated with the university having served as its immediate past Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council.

He thanked the council, the University Senate for the honour, emphasising that the recognition would certainly spur him to contribute more to the growth and development of the university and the humanity

In his own remarks, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Jordi Borrut-Bel said “On behalf of the Board, Management and the entire Staff of Nigerian Breweries Plc, I heartily congratulate our esteemed Chairman Dr. Kolawole Jamodu on this well-deserved honour. We are all very proud of you and wish you more great accomplishments in future,” he added.

Chief Jamodu is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, USA; and a fellow of many professional bodies including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria; Chartered Institute of Cost and Management Accountants, London as well as Institute of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators (ICSAN), London, among others.

He is a former Minister of Industry and former President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria.

