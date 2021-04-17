Police debunk rumour of bank attack in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has declared that no bank was attacked in Anambra State on Thursday, April 15th 2021, as being reported by some national dailies.

It also assured the general public that it will not leave any stone unturned until the hoodlums, who had set two vehicles ablaze at Oye Olisa Market and First Bank, Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government Area are apprehended.

A release signed by State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenganya Tochukwu, said the command on the said date received a distress call on shootings close to Oye Olisa Market and First Bank Ogbunike, in Oyi local government area of the state quickly mobilized Police Operatives to the scene, but the hoodlums on sighting them fled the scene shooting indiscriminately.

According to the release, a stray bullet from the hoodlums hit two students on transit, who were rushed to the hospital and later confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

The release further assured that Police Operatives were on their trial and efforts were being intensified to get the hoodlums arrested.

