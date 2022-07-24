WHO declares monkey pox outbreak global emergency

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the monkey pox outbreak in more than 50 countries an “emergency of international concern.”

“Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

“That means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups,” he added.

Declaring an emergency is the WHO highest alert level for health threats, but it has no immediate consequences.

It is meant to alert governments to take action to protect their populations.

An ongoing outbreak of the viral disease monkey pox was confirmed in May 2022, beginning with a cluster of cases found in the United Kingdom.

From May 18 onwards, cases were reported from an increasing number of countries and regions, predominantly in Europe, but also in North and South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia.

As of July 23, there have been a total of 17,186 confirmed cases. Since the beginning of 2022, 72 deaths were reported, all in Africa.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

In a country where economic deficit and unemployment have become the order of the day, conceptualizing a business idea in Nigeria and subsequently starting it can be likened to a goldmine which offers an opportunity for people to tap into a better livelihood.

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…