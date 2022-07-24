Suspected cultists kill traditional ruler’s son in Osun community

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo 
PEOPLE of Ofatedo in Egbedore Local Government Area of Osun State are now in a mourning mood following the murder of the son of the town’s traditional ruler, Prince Yinusa Okunloye, in the early hours of Saturday by suspected cultists. 

The Olofa of Ofatedo, Oba Abdulahi Okunloye, was said to be at his residence with the deceased before his son was murdered. 

The cause of the attack on Prince Okunloye is yet unknown as of the time of filing this report. The deceased was said to have been called outside his residence by the cultists around 12 am before being shot in the chest. 

He reportedly appealed to his attackers to spare his life with a promise to give them whatever they demanded, but his plea was rebuffed. 

The development, according to sources, has thrown the entire community into a state of confusion as people stood in twos and threes discussing the sad incident. 

An eyewitness said as early as 8.00 am on the ill-fated day, the suspected killers were noticed in a vehicle with guns but when residents noticed them, they disappeared from the scene and apparently came back to commit the crime. 

Reacting to the development, the state police command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident. 

She explained that a group of suspected cultists numbering three invaded Olofa Street, Ofatedo, called Okunloye out of his room and shot him in the chest. 

According to her, the prince later died and his remains had been deposited at UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy. 

Opalola promised that police would get to the root of the matter but stated that no arrest had been made so fa

