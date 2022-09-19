What you should know before hiring a domestic help

A lot of people hire domestic help to assist in taking care of their children, aged parents and some other activities they cannot handle due to their busy schedules. One of the mistakes mostly made in the process of hiring a help, is that they don’t do thorough research about who they want to employ.

It is no longer news that a lot of domestic helps steal their bosses’ belongings, maltreat and even kill the children and aged parents placed in their care.

And this has caused a lot of people to have distrust in their heart and has discouraged them from hiring a help.

This article will give you an insight on some of the things you should be on a look out for, before and after hiring a domestic help.

1. Make use of a certified agency:

You can get a reliable agency through research making on social media. But most people find it difficult to rely on social media because a lot of scammers are out there. You can confide in people around whom you know have domestic help and so far there haven’t been issues and seek for a referral. Ensure it is a certified agency.

2. Ask detailed questions

Don’t let your eagerness to employ a domestic help stop you from asking vital questions, this is very important. Make him or her feel free, so you can get some of the information you need to know. Try to find out the person’s years of experience, find if he or she has parents, where he/she once worked, why he or she left, ask if he/she has been arrested or been to jail, salary expectation etc.

3. Make research about the individual’s background

This is also an important factor to consider before hiring a domestic help. It is necessary to make a background investigation about the domestic help you want to hire before making the final decision. Make personal research without making the individual aware, this helps you confirm if what he or she had told you is valid. You can go as far as finding out who he/she’s previous employer was, make an inquiry of why he or she left to be on a safer side.

4. Conduct medical tests

Before hiring a domestic help, ensure he/she runs a comprehensive medical test. Some of the tests include: HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B and C, Tuberculosis, pregnancy etc. This is important for the well being of everyone in the house. Do not hire a domestic help without having him or her run a medical test.

5. Study the individual

Don’t be in a rush to trust your employed house help so fast. By handing over your wards, aged parents to their care without close monitoring. Don’t make the mistake of discussing money matters in his or her presence. Ensure you keep your assets in a safe place and restrict them from gaining access to your room and other relevant places in your home till he or she wins your trust.





6. Ensure they have a valid means of identification

Ensure you get their means of identification and confirm it entails valid details. You can go as far as getting their guardian’s details. Reach out to their guardian to confirm. These are the people you will reach out to when there is an issue.

7. Be fair in your dealings with them

Not by any chance should a domestic help be deprived of food, maltreated or denied of his or her salary. Because how a domestic help is treated would determine his or her behavior and loyalty towards everyone in the house. They must be treated fairly. Always remember that ‘your life might be in their hands’.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE