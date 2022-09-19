Students defy heavy rain, block Oshodi/Isolo axis leading to airport

Information reaching Tribune Online has indicated that despite the ongoing heavy rainfall in Lagos, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has taken over the Oshodi/Ajao axis leading to the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

This is coming following the earlier threats issued by the students’ leadership to shut down airports from today to pay back the government and the bourgeois in the same coin of pains and frustration they have put them in the last seven months since their schools have been closed due to the failure of the government to settle with the lecturers.

Information reaching Tribune Online indicated that the students in their hundreds marched out under the heavy downpour without caring a hoot for the purpose of accessing the Lagos airport to disrupt flight activities and other businesses.

Even the presence of the policemen who have taken over the strategic entrances around the Oshodi/Ajao area as early as 6 am did not deter the students as they are making frantic efforts to achieve their aim.

Many airport users have been caught up in the melee while those who were lucky to have escaped the students’ struggle have been sending messages to their colleagues to avoid going through the international wing of the airport due to the ongoing protest following the chaotic situation created by the students’ action.

More details coming…

