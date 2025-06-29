What you should know about Rape Trauma Syndrome

Rape Trauma Syndrome (RTS) is a psychological disorder experienced by rape victims. It affects them emotionally and mentally. In other words, RTS is a combination of various physical and psychological signs (that happens for months or years) common to most rape victims.

Stages of RTS

There are three stages of Rape Trauma Syndrome (RTS) and they are listed and explained below:

1. Acute

This is the stage rape trauma syndrome occurs after days and weeks of sexual assault. The victim displays various attitudes during the acute stage. He or she could become more emotional and upset. Someone in this kind of predicament can also pretend or behave like everything is alright. Lastly, they may also find it difficult to recollect the horrible experience.

2. Outward Adjustment

At this stage, victims do not show any form of trauma or affected by rape like the initial stage, acute. The outward adjustment can last for weeks, months, and even more. Although the victims tend to move on with life and everything seems to be okay, but deep down, they are still traumatized.

3. Resolution or Integration

At this stage, which is the final, victims accept and understand the fact that the sexual assault has happened, and the best decision is to move on from it. They still find it difficult to forgive the culprit and are less comfortable sexually.

READ ALSO: Stigmatisation kills rape victims

Symptoms of RTS

1. Anxiety

2. Anger

3. Depression

4. Shame

5. Nightmares

6. Crying

Treatment for RTS

There are steps that you can take if you are experiencing RTS. Even though it can be very tough to erase the memory, assistance from others can help you overcome the trauma that comes with it.

1. Join a support group

Associating with a support group that understands what you’re going through can be of help. You would feel better and be heard because your behaviour won’t be misinterpreted.

2. See a therapist

You should seek a therapist grounded in traumatic cases. This professional will help you move on from your difficult times. You would definitely feel you’re not alone on this journey.

3. Reach out to families or friends

Your loved ones are important while going through RTS because they can make you feel better and aware that you’re very loved. You don’t have to bear the pain alone.