NPC staff pour encomium on Towobola as ex-Oyo director retires

Staff of the National Population Commission (NPC) gathered in Oyo State, to celebrate one of them, Alhaji Abdulrasheed Towobola, who clocked the age of retirement.

The retirement ceremony was held at the ITD Hall, NPC office, Secretariat Road, Ibadan.

Congratulating the retiring official on a meritorious career in the civil service, the Federal Commissioner, NPC, Oyo State, Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji, said that Alhaji Towobola proved to be diligent and loyal, with impeccable integrity.

“With the qualities you manifested while in service, I have no doubt that you will continue to remain relevant and sought after even with your formal exit from the service, ” Dr Oyetunji stated.

In his speech at the event, the State Director in Oyo, Mr Olayide Adebayo, who spoke on behalf of the Federal Commissioner and all NPC staff, congratulated the retiring official on reaching the milestone.

The Director described Alhaji Towobola as someone who stands out among many for his selflessness and willingness to help people.

“I’m not surprised with the way staff turned out at this ceremony. Alhaji Towobola has a lot of qualities. We all love him, and he’s going to be greatly missed,” Mr Adebayo said.

He noted that celebration was a lesson to others who would still take positions to watch our the way they would relate with colleagues and subordinates, urging them to be friendly, approachable and accommodating.

He advised the NPC staff to emulate Alhaji Towobola’s virtues, be nice to people, render assistance when needed and make others happy whenever they are approached on any issue.

In a goodwill message, the current Head of Department, Vital Registration Department, Dr (Mrs) Zainab Atiri, attested to Alhaji Towobola’s commitment and dedication to work, which had rubbed on all in the department he once headed.

Also, a former Head of Department, Public Affairs Department, Mrs Priscilla Sawe, spoke on the lives touched by Towobola, and the impact he had made while in service.

Declaring him a hero, Mrs Sawe said that story book of NPC, particularly the Oyo office, would be incomplete without mentioning his good name which would be written in gold.

Another staff, Mrs Atilola Mukaila, enjoined all to do well wherever they find themselves, saying that an individual starts writing their life history on the day they get to a place and interact with people from different backgrounds.

She added that the way the ex-Director was being celebrated served as a challenge for her to reflect on her life too.

Another staff, Alhaja Sekinat Popoola, described him as a mentor and confidant, while Mr Peter Ojelade, said that the way Alhaji Towobola was being celebrated should be a food for thought for others on how their relationship with people would reflect when they are leaving.

In her own words, the current HOD, Public Affairs Department, Mrs Gbemisola Adeyemi, congratulated him on his retirement, saying that Alhaji Towobola was good natured, which he combined with good character, as he never exhibited anger.

Presenting a gift by the NPC staff, Mrs Adeyemi urged all to be careful about their relationship with others.

In his response, Alhaji Towobola, who expressed appreciation for the honour bestowed on him with the surprise send-off ceremony, said that he inherited the traits linked with him to his family background.

He spoke of how he met a man with good character which made him to ponder on whether he could be that good, so that the generations coming after him would benefit from such.

He prayed for the gathering and those who would retire after him for safe landing.

Alhaji Towobola, who joined the federal civil service in 1991 as Vital Registration Officer II in NPC, Lagos State, rose through the ranks and held several positions, including being the State Director in Oyo State.

He moved to NPC headquarters in Abuja as the Director, Vital Registration Department in March 2024, position he held until his retirement.