Saudi Arabian govt approves burial of Dantata in Medina

The Saudi Arabian Government has given formal approval for the burial of the late business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Alhassan Dantata, in Medina.

However, late Aminu Dantata, who died in Abu Dhabi, will be transported to the holy city of Medina for his burial.

The Private Principal Secretary to the late Dantata, Alhaji Mustapha Abdullahi Junaidu, made this known on Sunday on his recognised Facebook Social Media handles.

According to him, “It has been confirmed that Aminu Alhassan Dantata will be transported from Abu Dhabi to the holy city of Madinah for his final rites.

“Authorities have granted the necessary approvals for the transfer, and preparations are underway for the Janazah (funeral prayer), scheduled to take place tomorrow morning, Insha Allah.

“It had been the will and wish of the late Dantata to be buried in Medina close to the grave of his wife,” Junaidu stated.