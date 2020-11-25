What we intend to achieve with ‘Our Bank’ slogan ―9PSB

The management of 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) has explained that the digital bank’s tagline, ‘Our Bank’, is designed to reflect its mission of providing exceptional customer service and enhance financial inclusion in Nigeria.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new digital bank in Lagos, recently, its CEO, Branka Mracajac, explained that the new bank is designed to operate simpler, convenient and more reliable channels for customers to conduct financial services.

She added that with the launch, 9PSB was making history as the first Payment Service Bank to address critical challenges facing the financially- excluded customer demography in the country.

“With the *990# code, customers can own an account with 9PSB and enjoy value-driven propositions with their financial transactions,” the bank’s CEO added.

Branka assured that the bank’s commitment to offering compelling products, seamless execution and excellent customer service, would go a long way in boosting the financial inclusion policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Financial innovation plays a unique role in fostering sustainable and equitable growth primarily among the unbanked and under-banked within the rural areas in Nigeria, and I am very optimistic that 9PSB will drive financial innovation, especially among the youth and women across Nigeria.

“This is our goal at 9PSB. It is also why we are here. It is the difference we are committed to making in the Nigerian financial sector,” she said.

Branka also stressed the need to create synergies between agent banking, as an important driver of financial inclusion, and a superior product mix, to enable the industry to overcome the challenges of infrastructure deficit and geographical coverage limitations, presently facing it.

“9PSB will deploy a wide distribution network that will serve as a channel for financial education for rural and low-income consumers. This will enable them to conduct basic banking services like cash-in and cash-out transactions,” she added.

In his goodwill message, Chairman Board of Directors, EMTS, His Highness, Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero, described the launch of 9PSB as the beginning of an exciting chapter in the company’s growth agenda.

“We see 9PSB as yet another opportunity to serve 59 million unbanked adults through the deployment of financial services that will leverage on top mobile technology and distribution network to support the financial inclusion of the Federal Government,” he said.

