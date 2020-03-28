What we do to keep coronavirus away

FUNMILAYO AREMU speaks with Nigerians on what they are currently doing to keep safe from coronavirus onslaught and what they might probably do if there was a total lockdown.

Aigbiremolen Wilfred, Health educator

I wash my hands regularly with soap; most times, I use antiseptic soap. I also I maintain a respectable distance from people, especially anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

I avoid touching my eyes, nose and mouth because my hands touch many surfaces and could be infected.

“I also stay indoors most times; I go to the market with my gloves and mask to get what I want and quickly go back home. Once I get inside, I use warm water to bathe with soap before touching anything. Since virus can’t stay under heat or hot temperature, whatever I want to eat, I make sure it is properly cooked and I have stopped buying cooked food.

In case there is a shutdown, which I think would happen soon if things continue this way, I have reduced my spendings. I spend more on non-perishable food items so that when I can’t go out again I will still have food. I have started sun-drying perishable food items ahead. If I have enough food and water, I can cope.

Adejoh Alikeju Cynthia, social media strategist

Apart from keeping my hand sanitiser handy, I also avoid close contact with people, crowded places I try as much as possible to educate people around me about the importance of maintaining clean hygiene and social distancing.

“In case of a lockdown, I have stocked up my house with enough food to sustain me for two months.I have water and first aid treatment kit. I have also bought two rechargeable lamps and fuel for my generator.

Orume Tobore, On Air Personality

I stay away from large crowd and remain indoors as much as I can. If I’m to be in a crowded place, it should not be more than 20 people as instructed by the government and finally, I make sure I adhere to the instructions of our health officials.

I have been able to stock my house with food that can sustain me for a long time. That’s just the major measures in case of a lockdown.

Helen Praise, civil servant

Aside wearing masks, using hand sanitisers and wearing of gloves, I avoid crowded environment and wash my hands as often as possible. I make sure I take my antibiotics. Above all, I ask God for protection because without God’s intervention, ours is nothing. Whoever God is protecting should protect himself too. If I can’t abide by the necessary precautions, then I should stay at home.

Okosun Gertrude Ehi, nurse

ALSO READ: Coronavirus And Sex

I am practising social distancing and keep myself informed because information is power. I wash my hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after I have been in a public place or after blowing my nose, coughing, or sneezing. I clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. These include tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.

In case of a lockdown, I have stocked my store with enough foodstuffs that will sustain me for the period of this pandemic.

Sonia Mrakpor corps member

Personally, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, I wash my hands regularly with soap and water for at least 15 seconds under running water. I also avoid social gathering and crowded areas.

I avoid touching my eyes, nose and mouth. Whenever I cough, I cover my mouth with tissue paper and throw it away immediately.

“In case of a lockdown, I have stocked up my house with non-perishable food and beverages including tea, sugar, and coffee. I have also bought the basic medical supplies, including over-the-counter medications to alleviate possible symptoms – which, in mild cases, have a lot in common with the symptoms of the common cold.

“Lastly, I have prepared some activities that can be undertaken within the home, I got some books to read and my phone will be with me for the entertainment.

Gbadamosi Aminat,student

I always try to follw all government and medical experts’ instructions by avoiding gatherings, close interactions, hand shaking and hugging. I try to bathe with antiseptic soaps both in the morning and at night before going to bed. I also wash my hands periodically with it. I have changed my diet to mostly fruits and vegetables to boost my body immunities and resistance to the infections.

“In case of a lockdown, I have tried to avoid wasteful and unnecessary spending in order to have reserves for survival. I have stocked my kitchen with less perishable food items and prescribed medicines for fever attacks, minor injuries and other unforseen challenges.

Afetimokha Kelvin Dokhare , banker

The precautions I have taken include decongestion of my workspace; avoiding close contacts with individuals, especially those with nasal discharge; ensuring good hygiene; maintaining good water intake and avoiding meals made outside the home.

In a situation where there is a lockdown, adequate preparations have to be made to ensure food security. In a country like Nigeria, inflation is bound to happen, hence I have taken adequate measures to ensure I have all beverages and foodstuffs. I have ensured that my bank accounts are well profiled for online services, hence supporting cashless policy at this point. It’s of utmost priority that Nigerians should use this medium to support cashless policy and home services.

Jimoh Ahmad, Student

The precautionary methods I have put in place to protect myself against coronavirus apart from wearing masks and using hand sanitisers by washing my hands with soap and water at least 20 seconds, especially after I have been in public place or after blowing my nose, coughing or sneezing.

I always avoid close contact with people, especially in market as well touching my eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

In case there is a total lockdown, I will make provision for food with my savings. I will make my phone and social media my best friend so that I will be updated about the virus and happenings around the world.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE