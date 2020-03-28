E-CONCERT: 2face, Trophy give Nigerians ‘something special’

While artistes continue to count their costs with fans equally expressing their frustration following the suspension of public gatherings around the world, online concert, an idea many had regarded as unnecessary, seemed to have now found relevance in the music world.

Famous Afropop act, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2face is one artiste who has subscribed to the idea of e-concert as musicians appear to be getting creative with ways to engage their fans.

The artiste, who recently released an album entitled ‘Warriors’, has partnered with Trophy Extra Special Stout, a brand from International Breweries Plc., to create an ‘extra special moment’ for music fans to be entertained while they remain indoor in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“On the 12th of April, I will be hosting the extra special e-concert, the first of its kind in Nigeria, to support the cause to minimise social gatherings.

“To achieve this, I have partnered with the New Trophy Extra Special Stout and together, we will be donating 10 million naira towards relieving the current situation,” the African queen crooner disclosed on Instagram.

Bamise Oyegbami, Trophy’s Marketing Manager said “we have decided to support 2face in this quest because as a brand, we acknowledge the importance of this initiative. Hence, we are fully behind it.”

According to Oyegbami, a healthy population is key for any nation to grow and develop. With COVID 19 threatening to disrupt the lives of the citizenry, all hands must be on deck to do whatever is possible to ensure it is curtailed.

The e-concert will be streamed live on the social media handles of 2face and Trophy Extra Special Stout.

Meanwhile, popular singer and guitarist, Bukola Elemide, fondly referred to as Asa, is another artiste who will explore the idea of having concerts online.

Following the cancellation of her concert which was billed to hold next month, the Bibanke crooner revealed that she will hold an acoustic concert on YouTube today.

“I hope you are keeping safe and physically distancing yourself. I will be having an acoustic concert on YouTube live, stay home and sing with me.”

R has gathered that the trend of e-concert is currently being considered by many artistes who have had to cancel their shows in the face of the ongoing epidemic and are looking for ways to keep engaging their fans.

