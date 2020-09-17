What manner of change is this? 

The election of President Muhammadu Buhari was accompanied with a strong optimism full of hope and faith that the APC led government would guarantee a better life to Nigerians. Evidently, Nigerians both home and abroad are disappointed not to have seen remarkable changes over the last few years. Without a doubt, Nigerians have also expected positive changes since his re-election as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, but truth be told, the Buhari administration has not only performed below expectation but it has also under harvested opportunities both within and without the country making it so difficult for this administration to secure a landmark victory in improving the life expectancy of Nigerians.

The recent hike in the price of fuel and the increase of electricity tariff in Nigeria has not only brought untold hardship to Nigerians but has also revealed that the APC led government under the leadership of Buhari has failed woefully in advancing the chances of making Nigeria a better place.

It therefore becomes needful to question the effectiveness of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) as a major opposition party in Nigeria. It is trite to ask if the PDP and other opposition parties have not lost their focus in the place of legitimate criticisms. Arguably, the APC was a better opposition party few years ago. Thus, if truly the PDP is competent, then it should break the silence and fight for the interest of Nigerians at this time when the country is in a deep mud by placing legitimate criticisms at the ruling government.

Where are those that took to the streets in 2012 to protest against the fuel subsidy removal by Goodluck Jonathan, they should all come out and do the same thing against Buhari now?

Beyond reasonable doubt, the covid19 pandemic has affected the economies of most countries of the world of which Nigeria is not left out, however, it is the responsibility of the government to manage challenges optimally.

If the government had done the needful over the years by putting in place structures to diversify the economy, perhaps the country wouldn’t be in this mess.

Could this be the change Buhari promised Nigerians? The ability of a leader to transform the nation’s economy at a very difficult time is a clear indication of competence and responsibility. Without a doubt, purposeful leadership is very paramount to moving a country forward.

In a bid to move Nigeria forward, upcoming leaders should start seeing leadership positions as a call to service and humanity and not for merry making. This is also a wakeup call to Nigerian youths to start advocating for diplomatic democracy and sustainable development, however we shouldn’t be divided along ethnic, religious and party lines.

Also, as a matter of urgency, there is need for opposition parties to set their compass and retrace their focus in the place of legitimate criticisms.

Ishola Akinwale Victor

victorakinwale2@gmail.com

