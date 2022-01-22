What is covid omicron variant?

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
Covid-19

Kindly let me know what the Covid Omicron variant is and why it is different from other variants of the COVID Virus?

Bala (by SMS)

 

Omicron is different from past “variants of concern” because it can easily infect both those who were previously considered to be “fully vaccinated” and those who have been infected with earlier versions of the coronavirus. Omicron accomplishes this feat  because it carries a high number of mutations on the spike protein — a major target for the body’s neutralizing antibodies, which prevent the coronavirus from entering cells.

Another reason for the reduced immune response against omicron is waning immunity. Recent studies showed that vaccine effectiveness decreases six months after full vaccination dose, making vaccine immunity less protective against any coronavirus variant. This is why ‘booster’ doses of vaccine have now been prescribed for use after full COVID vaccination.

