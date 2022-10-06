We’ve signed agreement with Zamfara govt on N30,000 minimum wage ― NLC

The Zamfara State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has disclosed that the state government has finally agreed to pay workers N30,000 minimum wage.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday, at the state Secretariat in Gusau, the NLC chairman, Comrade Sani Halliru said the state government has made a commitment and signed to implement the payment of the National minimum wage of N30,000 from November 2022.

Comrade Sani Halilu disclosed that an agreement was signed between the state government and labour union which was witnessed by the national body of NLC and other stakeholders in the state.

“The agreement was signed in the presence of prominent personalities including NLC veterans and other stakeholders for the implementation of the minimum wage by next month November 2022”.

“Our Governor is a listening governor compared to other governors, so he listened to us and agreed to implement the national minimum wage the issue of industrial action is no more, we hold the government by the sealed agreement ”.he stated.

According to him, NLC at the national was fully informed about the development and the planned industrial action was stopped.

The state NLC chairman, therefore, appreciated the support and cooperation of the workers both public and private especially affiliate unions for the struggle in the state and urged workers to continue to remain resolute in the primary responsibility.

It could be recalled that the state NLC has given a 21-day ultimatum to the Governor to implement the minimum wage which its elapsed today Thursday in the state.

