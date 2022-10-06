World Teachers Day: Niger state govt announces launch of N50m as teachers endowment fund

Niger State government has announced the launching of the teachers endowment fund with the sum of N50 million on Wednesday in Minna, Niger State capital.

The State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello made the announcement at the 2022 World Teachers Day Celebration with the Theme: The Transformation of Education Begins With Teachers”, held at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Minna, the state capital, adding that the implementation of the programme will commence after a well-developed framework.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, represented by his deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso said the government was doing this to ensure that all basic education sector which is the foundation of the educational system is firmly laid for the entrenchment of a sustainable educational system that will guarantee good life for their children.

Also in her welcome address, the state commissioner of education, Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu explained that education has been a top priority of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello- led administration since it’s assumption of office on May 29th 2015 in addition with the enhancing and improving inter- agency synergy by the ministry for maximum benefits.

Hannatu Jibrin Salihu stated further that improving the welfare of teachers will continue to be given prominence towards achieving effective service delivery.

Also speaking at the occasion, the state chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) Niger State wing, Akayago Adamu Mohammed who made a passionate appeal to the state government to hasten efforts in the recruitment of qualified teachers to fill existing vacancies in the state as well as ensured prompt payment of pension to retired civil servants in the state in order to ameliorate their hardships.

In his keynote address, the guest speaker at the occasion who doubles as the vice chancellor of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University( IBBUL) Lapai, Professor Abu Kassim Adamu advocated for the review of primary and secondary schools curriculum and the provision of adequate motivations and remunerations for teachers to enhance their performance.