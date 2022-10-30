We’ve put the past behind us at Greenfield University ― Pro Chancellor

The Pro-Chancellor and Founder of Greenfield University, Kaduna, Simon Nwakacha, has said the students and management of the institution have put their past behind them and wouldn’t like to remember the kidnapping saga that took place in 2021.

This was as he expressed optimism that there is a bright future at the university as academic activities have picked up in earnest.

He made this known when the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) came to the university to present him an award at the weekend.

Speaking during the occasion the founder remarked that “I have never given it a thought that I will be recognised for such an honour.

“I remain grateful to those who feel I deserve the award. But the university was established as part of my contribution to the society.”

Also speaking in the same vein, Valentine Nwakacha, who is a dean at the institution remarked that the pro-chancellor and founder of the university is committed to ensuring that the university reaches its full potential.

“The future is bright for Greenfield University. I assure you, if you come back here in the future, you would see great changes.

“We thank you for your recognition of the pro-chancellor and the university,” he said.

Earlier, the student executives led by its President, Sunday Asuku, described the university as the fastest-growing private tertiary institution in Nigeria.

Asuku remarked that they were in the university to present an award to the founder, saying “the Senate of the association met and after brainstorming, arrived at giving Greenfield University the award.”

Presenting the award, NAPS President, represented by Comrade Ridwan Opeyemi, said that “We want to say a big thank you again, for your service delivery.

“We sympathise with the institution for having to relocate to a temporary location from its main campus.

“Apart from the award to the pro-chancellor, we are also presenting a certificate of credence to Greenfield University as the fastest-growing private tertiary institution in Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier in the introductory remarks, Asst Secretary General NAPS, Comrade Mubarak Abdulganiyu, said that no fewer than 21.8 million membership strength NAPS are committed to recognizing individuals and institutions that contribute positively to nation-building.

“We deem it fit to say Engineer Nwakacha is a Nigerian that does not discriminate, owing to the fact that his staff comprise of various ethnic groups and religions.

“One other reason we decided to honour you today is for your open-door policy.

“We believe products of these institutions will be exceptional as they graduate into the labour market.

“These are the kind of people that the government should be giving an award for his patriotic zeal, not those that have contributed little or nothing to Nigeria’s unity and development,” he stressed.