EU unveils plans to promote job creation, partnership with Africa

The European Union (EU) has launched an ambitious campaign aimed at job creation for the youth, underlining the increasing significance of its long-standing partnership with Africa and how it is transforming lives and inspiring hopes across the continents.

The Africa–EU campaign reflects on some of the initiatives that position the two continents as model, reliable, ambitious and dynamic partners.

It also highlights the strength of the partnership, which has brought together peoples and institutions of both continents in pursuit of common goals for a better world.

The Africa-EU Campaign, tagged ‘We See Africa’, runs simultaneously in Nigeria, Cameroon, Congo, Tanzania and Zimbabwe, and builds on the resounding success of a previous one conducted across seven other African countries from 2020-2021.

Sensational music maestro, Teniola Akpata (Teni) and iconic brand influencer, Eniola Adeoluwa (Eni), are the faces of the campaign in Nigeria.

The Award-winning singer, and iconic brand influencer, were introduced to the press with two other faces 32-year-old Frederick, a local shoe manufacturer, and Ogola Lois Kange.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos over the development, EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms Samuela Isopi, said: “Youths are major targets of the scheme. We will work with national influencers to express our shared values and aspirations; showcase local success stories generated by our partnership; and connect with a new audience of young Africans, leveraging pop culture.”

Africa shares a rich history with the EU, its closest neighbour. Collaborating with Africa to find solution to common challenges is, more than ever before, a key priority for the EU.

According to her, by strengthening their multi-dimensional cooperation and promoting sustainable development, both continents can co-exist in peace, security, democracy, prosperity, solidarity and human dignity.

In the face of big challenges such as pandemics, security, finding green and digital solutions, climate change and migration, Africa and the EU has already proven to be more effective working together.

“Our long history of interaction and geographical proximity has over the years, inspired us to be creative and ambitious in the way we confront our common problems; preserve our shared values, and work towards our common interest and goals.”

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, largest democracy and biggest economy, is a key partner of the EU within the African continent.

According to Isopi, the vibrancy, dynamism, motivation and resilience of Nigeria’s mainly young population reflect the uniqueness of a continent fired up by imaginative ideas and relentless optimism. From the prism of Nigeria, the EU sees Africa.

She added that within the context of its strategic partnership with Nigeria, the EU has been providing support to the country to promote peace and security, democratic governance and rule of law, human rights and freedoms and prosperity.

Key features of the EU’s cooperation with Nigeria include regular political and policy dialogues and strengthened collaboration to fight violent extremism, improve indices of human development, good governance, migration, trade and regional integration.

The Nigeria Multiannual Indicative Programme (MIP) 2021-27 launched in February 2022 provides the framework for the implementation of programmes under the EU’s development cooperation with Nigeria. The MIP focuses on three broad priority areas, namely: Green and Digital Economy; Governance, Peace and Migration as well as Human Development.

Its overarching priority is to support better prospects for Nigeria’s predominantly young population by tackling some of the critical challenges like unemployment, criminality and violent extremism and armed conflict.

Ambassador Isopi referenced the outstanding accomplishments recorded in recent times as the EU and Nigeria ramped up collaborations to address issues of common concerns, leveraging of their strong partnership.

The EU she said, remains Nigeria’s biggest trading partner, first investor, top donor of humanitarian and development aid and the biggest diplomatic network.

The Nigeria-EU partnership has been ramped up in recent times with the aim to enhancing growth and stability to achieve social equity in Nigeria and in the West African region.