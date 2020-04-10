We’ve not relaxed lockdown order for Easter, says Osun govt

Osun State government, on Friday, said it had not relaxed the lockdown order ahead of the Easter celebrations or granted any form of exemption to any religious body to hold service.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prince Wole Oyebamiji, in Osogbo, the state capital.

According to the statement, “Osun State government hereby announces that it has neither relaxed the statewide lockdown nor granted exemptions for any form of congregation, whether for Easter, Juma’at prayers or gatherings of any kind.

“The statewide lockdown is a two-week order at the first instance, after which the government will review the battle against the pandemic.”

All heads of religious organisations, social associations, citizens and residents are therefore implored to continue to cooperate with the government in this fight by obeying all the necessary regulations and emergency orders. The state government wishes all our citizens Happy Easter and a safe weekend.”