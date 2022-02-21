Oyo govt tasks senior LG officials on transparency, honesty

Chairman, Oyo State Local Government Service Commission, Mr Remi Ayodele has tasked senior career officers across local government areas in the state to be transparent and honest in their day-to-day official transactions.

This is as he urged them to do due diligence in their official transactions, rededicate themselves to service and lay good examples for their subordinates to emulate.

Ayodele gave this admonition during a meeting with heads of local government administration at the state Secretariat, Ibadan.

He harped on the need for the council workers to shun acts of corruption in their official transactions, noting that there was the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency that is sniffing for corrupt officials.

Ayodele said: “It is very imperative that you as the most senior career officers in the council areas across Oyo State rededicate yourselves to service, lay good examples for your subordinates to emulate, do due diligence, be transparent and honest in your day to day official transactions.”

Speaking further, Ayodele said it was imperative for workers to be more diligent and committed to working as a way to reciprocate the Makinde led government for its recent approval of a new consolidated salary scale for the heads of local government administration and elevation of officers to Grade Level 17.

He assured of the commission’s resolve to human capital development, ease of doing business, egalitarianism and commitment to the welfare of workers.

“You should not encourage any form of infraction or untoward behaviour that could give room for any regret on the part of the government for doing so much for its workforce,” Ayodele added.

Earlier in his opening remark, the commission’s permanent secretary, Mr Akin Funmilayo hinted that the commission would introduce a new dimension to the capacity building of local government staff this year, so as to enhance value addition to the service as a whole.

“It will be very preposterous on our part to be expending so much in organising training and retraining for our officers without having much to show for it. The subsequent ones will be with robustness, without any room for distractions or truancy any longer,” Funmilayo said.

