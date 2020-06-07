We’re set for exam, but not in hurry ― WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said it is fully prepared and ready to conduct this year’s suspended school-based West African Senior Secondary School Examinations (WASSCE) once the Federal Government reopens schools and declares them safe for use.

Recall that the organisation suspended the conduct of the exam in March after all schools nationwide were closed down and students were asked to go home indefinitely due to Coronavirus pandemic in the country and globally.

The Head of Public affairs unit of WAEC Nigeria, Mr Demianus Ojijeogu, gave this hint on Sunday in an exclusive interview with our correspondent.

He said though, WAEC is fully ready with all the protocols and logistics to conduct the exam, it would not do so in a hurry after schools’reopening.

According to him, there would be a guideline towards the conduct of the exam that would properly factor in all involved stakeholders as well as exam venues and a new timetable.

While noting that even though candidates were expected to make good use of the online study materials provided by WAEC and those by various governments to help them prepare well for the exam while at home, he reemphasised that the organisation would not rush them to do the exam.

According to him, a new timetable would be released and it would give candidates significant time to prepare for their papers.

Mr Ojijeogu added that “WAEC would also give school principals, teachers and even government time to do whatever they would need to do to guarantee the safety of people that would be involved before the commencement of the exam.

“WEAC is not only interested in the conduct of the exam, but also in the safety of all that would be involved.

“So, we would be liaising with the federal ministry of education and that of the state in order to ensure we all have a hitch-free exam,” he stressed.

