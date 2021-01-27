We’re probing alleged attack on police personnel in Osun by our operative ― DSS

The Department of State Services, (DSS)on Wednesday said that the Service was jointly with the Police probing the incident that led to the death of a Police Personnel attached to the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

This was contained in a tersely worded statement made available to news men in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya.

The statement reads, “the attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the incident that led to the death of a Police Corporal in Osun State. Consequently, the Service and the Police are jointly investigating the matter

“The public should be rest assured that it will not condone any acts of indiscipline or injustice.

“It therefore calls on the media and other stakeholders to exercise patience and await the outcome of the investigations.”

The Osun State Commissioner of Police, CP Olawale Olokode had on Tuesday, advised the Department of State Security (DSS) to produce its officers who allegedly killed a policeman attached to the command, Corporal Rauf Fawale.

It was alleged that three DSS officers were reported to have killed Corporal Fawale on January 23.

However, CP Olokode stated that the Service should produce its officers to the State Police Headquarters, Osogbo for a discreet investigation and onward prosecution.

The commissioner who affirmed that necessary action would be taken and that no sinner would go unpunished maintained that their prosecution “will serve as a deterrent for others even for members of the force.”

CP Olokode insisted that those involved should be brought to the police since the matter involved was that of the police.

Olokode, speaking through the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs Yemi Opalola, in Osogbo hinted further that the State Director the Service had promised to produce the suspects, saying that he had already met with him over the matter and he promised to produce them.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…We’re probing alleged attack We’re probing alleged attack

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..We’re probing alleged attack We’re probing alleged attack

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE